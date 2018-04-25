Ryan Koenig Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge NATE BURRELL

Ryan Koenig's 2017 solo LP,, found the throwback country iconoclast crafting heartfelt story-songs on which his creased-leather voice takes center stage. The musician's simple Facebook bio underscores his collaborative approach to music, however: "Been playing music for some time now, with people I've known for some time now. Trying to have been a friend to a friend everywhere I have been." Those pals certainly stepped up after a December 2017 accident left him with hefty medical bills. A YouCaring fundraiser brought in over $30,000, which gave the musician enough of a cushion so he could recuperate at home and get back to doing what he does best: play music with his buds. Koenig is, of course, a core member of Pokey LaFarge's band, which gave him a chance to play on Jack White's; he also performs with fellow vintage country purveyor Jack Grelle and has over a decade under his belt with ramshackle blues-folk act Rum Drum Ramblers.AM radio stations playing classic country, a laid-back afternoon at the Newport Folk Festival