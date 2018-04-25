Sister Wizzard Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Madison Price transmits a charming sense of fearlessness when she takes the stage as Sister Wizzard. Often her songs are unadorned — a mostly-in-tune electric guitar and a spare drum machine beat was all she needed when Sister Wizzard started making the rounds in early 2017; a few of those live sets comprise her sole recorded output and are available for sampling on her Bandcamp page. These days Price often fills out her sound with a three-piece band, but her approach, which is both clear-eyed and full of wonderment, transmits its magnetism no matter the setting.Jenny Lewis, Waxahatchee, Anna Burch, the Chiffons