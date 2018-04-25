Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Sister Wizzard Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Madison Price transmits a charming sense of fearlessness when she takes the stage as Sister Wizzard. Often her songs are unadorned — a mostly-in-tune electric guitar and a spare drum machine beat was all she needed when Sister Wizzard started making the rounds in early 2017; a few of those live sets comprise her sole recorded output and are available for sampling on her Bandcamp page. These days Price often fills out her sound with a three-piece band, but her approach, which is both clear-eyed and full of wonderment, transmits its magnetism no matter the setting.

Recommended If You Like: Jenny Lewis, Waxahatchee, Anna Burch, the Chiffons

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sisterwizzard/
Bandcamp: https://sisterwizzard.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/sisterwizzard




Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Comedian Jeremy Essig's New Band, Let's Not, Is No Laughing Matter Read More

  2. Newly Announced: Smokey Robinson, Psychedelic Furs, Janelle Monae and More Read More

  3. Ryan Koenig Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Andre Cataldo Is a Control Freak by Design Read More

  5. Toronto's Alvvays Transcends Its Influences on Latest Album Antisocialites Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation