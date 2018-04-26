Share
Thursday, April 26, 2018

Andrew Ryan and the Travelers Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 6:47 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

A few years ago, Andrew Ryan was more likely to be found behind the drum kit than in front of a rock & roll band. But as the guitarist, singer and songwriter of Andrew Ryan & the Travelers, he’s taken the move from beat-keeper to band-leader in stride, and the group’s debut album Across Currents shows the band’s knack for Americana colors and Telecaster twang. Ryan wrote many of these songs during out-of-town stints as a construction worker, and the time away from home gives shading to his songs about people caught between commitments and desires. Ryan’s whispered vocals demand intimacy, and the Travelers’ supple instrumentation — especially Marie Marotti’s backing vocals — help to fill out the corners of these songs.

Recommended If You Like: Whiskeytown, Great Lake Swimmers, Okkervil River

Official: https://www.andrewryanandthetravelers.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Andrewryanandthetravelers/
Bandcamp: https://andrewryanandthetravelers.bandcamp.com/

