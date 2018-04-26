Andrew Ryan and the Travelers Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

A few years ago, Andrew Ryan was more likely to be found behind the drum kit than in front of a rock & roll band. But as the guitarist, singer and songwriter of Andrew Ryan & the Travelers, he’s taken the move from beat-keeper to band-leader in stride, and the group’s debut albumshows the band’s knack for Americana colors and Telecaster twang. Ryan wrote many of these songs during out-of-town stints as a construction worker, and the time away from home gives shading to his songs about people caught between commitments and desires. Ryan’s whispered vocals demand intimacy, and the Travelers’ supple instrumentation — especially Marie Marotti’s backing vocals — help to fill out the corners of these songs.Whiskeytown, Great Lake Swimmers, Okkervil River