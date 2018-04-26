Share
Thursday, April 26, 2018

Ben Diesel Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 6:39 AM

  • VIA THE ARTIST
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Let’s pretend for a moment that famed thespian Vin Diesel had a younger, pudgier younger brother who was less inclined to muscle cars and more enamored with pop-punk; in this scenario, what he lacks in bone density and brawn, Ben Diesel makes up for in riffs, harmony and smart-assery. The local foursome isn’t shy about its influences — the band has paid tribute to both Green Day and Blink-182 in the past few years — but its split EP (with the likeminded souls in Stars Go out) show that Ben Diesel has weaponized sophomoric, web 2.0 humor and mastered the crunch and bounce of is pop-punk forebears.

Recommended If You Like: New Found Glory, Jimmy Eat World, your old STLpunk.com account, shitposting

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BenDieselSTL
Bandcamp: https://bendieselstl.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bendieselstl
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bendieselstl

