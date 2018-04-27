Mad Keys Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Brandon McCadney may seem like a standard-bearing beatmaker at first glance. The instrumental tracks on his debutEP have enough of a rise-and-fall to make sense as stand-alone songs, but your ears are already filling in where a lyricist could wrap themselves in his electric pianos and woozy synths. Indeed, the guest vocalists on the album, Orlando Vaughn and Teresajenee, fit nicely amid McCadney’s Soulquarian vibes. But as Mad Keys, McCadney produces a warm, jazz-flecked space for listeners, and he kicks at the corners of the soft contours of urban lounge music with his classically trained violin flourishes, adding a crucial voice to his producer’s palette.Regina Carter, Robert Glasper, D’Angelo