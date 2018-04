STL 77 Pono AM Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

You’d be forgiven for dismissing Pono AM’s single “Good Vibes” on title alone, or at least for being fearful of the phrase being followed by “Only” and appearing on some vape-bro’s T-shirt at the nearest music festival. But the hazy jangle of the band’s lead-off track from last year’s three-songvibrates with a winning lackadaisical flair — it sounds as if each member recorded in his own corner of some suburban wood-paneled basement with only passing awareness of his bandmates’ presence. That looseness doesn’t dull the song’s simple and direct chorus, which led the’s Evan Sult to dub it the song of last summer . You’ll find it holds up pretty well in 2018 as well.Ariel Pink, Mac Demarco, Allah-Las