Share
Email
Print

Friday, April 27, 2018

STL 77 Pono AM Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 6:21 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

You’d be forgiven for dismissing Pono AM’s single “Good Vibes” on title alone, or at least for being fearful of the phrase being followed by “Only” and appearing on some vape-bro’s T-shirt at the nearest music festival. But the hazy jangle of the band’s lead-off track from last year’s three-song Here’s Pono AM vibrates with a winning lackadaisical flair — it sounds as if each member recorded in his own corner of some suburban wood-paneled basement with only passing awareness of his bandmates’ presence. That looseness doesn’t dull the song’s simple and direct chorus, which led the RFT’s Evan Sult to dub it the song of last summer. You’ll find it holds up pretty well in 2018 as well.

Recommended If You Like: Ariel Pink, Mac Demarco, Allah-Las

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ponoamstl/
Bandcamp: https://ponoam.bandcamp.com/

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jack White Didn't Allow Cameras at His STL Show So We Drew This Nice Picture Read More

  2. Comedian Jeremy Essig's New Band, Let's Not, Is No Laughing Matter Read More

  3. Andre Cataldo Is a Control Freak by Design Read More

  4. Sister Wizzard Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Story of the Year Has Kicked Out Bassist Philip "Moon" Sneed Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation