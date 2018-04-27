STL 77 Pono AM Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
You’d be forgiven for dismissing Pono AM’s single “Good Vibes” on title alone, or at least for being fearful of the phrase being followed by “Only” and appearing on some vape-bro’s T-shirt at the nearest music festival. But the hazy jangle of the band’s lead-off track from last year’s three-song Here’s Pono AM
vibrates with a winning lackadaisical flair — it sounds as if each member recorded in his own corner of some suburban wood-paneled basement with only passing awareness of his bandmates’ presence. That looseness doesn’t dull the song’s simple and direct chorus, which led the RFT
’s Evan Sult to dub it the song of last summer
. You’ll find it holds up pretty well in 2018 as well.
Recommended If You Like:
Ariel Pink, Mac Demarco, Allah-Las
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ponoamstl/
Bandcamp: https://ponoam.bandcamp.com/