Eric Donte Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

As mantras go, “nobody cares/work harder” sounds like a mixed bag. Eric Donte’s track from last year, “Nothing,” uses that phrase as a cri de coeur
, an exhortation toward self-actualization and a reminder that an artist's true audience is always the artist himself. It’s been a lesson that the rapper and vocalist has had to learn through a series of especially hard knocks, but his perseverance helps his 2016 EP God Don’t Like Ugly
vibrate and has garnered him fans and followers across several genres. Even Foxing’s Conor Murphy has repped Donte’s talents, and the band will have him open a hometown show this coming June. It throws into relief the “nobody cares” part of his mantra, but “work harder” seems permanently etched into the young artist’s psyche.
Recommended If You Like:
moody atmospherics, the best blend of emo and hip-hop, teddy bears
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-donte
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdonte