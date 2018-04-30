Share
Monday, April 30, 2018

Eric Donte Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, Apr 30, 2018 at 6:23 AM

SARA BANNOURA
  • SARA BANNOURA
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

As mantras go, “nobody cares/work harder” sounds like a mixed bag. Eric Donte’s track from last year, “Nothing,” uses that phrase as a cri de coeur, an exhortation toward self-actualization and a reminder that an artist's true audience is always the artist himself. It’s been a lesson that the rapper and vocalist has had to learn through a series of especially hard knocks, but his perseverance helps his 2016 EP God Don’t Like Ugly vibrate and has garnered him fans and followers across several genres. Even Foxing’s Conor Murphy has repped Donte’s talents, and the band will have him open a hometown show this coming June. It throws into relief the “nobody cares” part of his mantra, but “work harder” seems permanently etched into the young artist’s psyche.

Recommended If You Like: moody atmospherics, the best blend of emo and hip-hop, teddy bears

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-donte
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdonte


