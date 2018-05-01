Share
Tuesday, May 1, 2018

DJ Nune/Lamar Harris Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 6:19 AM

click to enlarge VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE
  • VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

If Lamar Harris isn’t the hardest working man in St. Louis music, he’s gunning for the title. An accomplished jazzman and music instructor, as well as a DJ of the on-air variety and the club style, Harris isn’t content to just play the dance-floor hits. As DJ Nune he will do that, but he chops and screws them with his not-so-secret weapon (the trombone) and live drumming (most often courtesy of Dirtylynt), and, what the hell, he'll throw in tuba and keyboards too when the mood strikes. His mixes are true arrangements, somehow both retro and futuristic at once, and his idea of a party is when every single ass cuts loose, because he knows the mind always follows.

Recommended If You Like: Flying Lotus, Illphonics, Frankie Knuckles, the Roots

Official Website: https://thelamarharris.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/djnuneislamarharris
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamarharris314
Bandcamp: https://djnuneislamarharris.bandcamp.com

Jump to comments
