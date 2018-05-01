DJ Nune/Lamar Harris Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE

If Lamar Harris isn’t the hardest working man in St. Louis music, he’s gunning for the title. An accomplished jazzman and music instructor, as well as a DJ of the on-air variety and the club style, Harris isn’t content to just play the dance-floor hits. As DJ Nune he will do that, but he chops and screws them with his not-so-secret weapon (the trombone) and live drumming (most often courtesy of Dirtylynt), and, what the hell, he'll throw in tuba and keyboards too when the mood strikes. His mixes are true arrangements, somehow both retro and futuristic at once, and his idea of a party is when every single ass cuts loose, because he knows the mind always follows.Flying Lotus, Illphonics, Frankie Knuckles, the Roots