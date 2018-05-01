Mo Egeston Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
There's cool, and then there's Maurice "Mo" Egeston cool. A virtuoso arranger and band leader, Egeston's way with pianos and synthesizers is supremely confident and inspired. His melodies glide and then leap, from improvisation to improvisation, fueled by Afro-Cuban touches and whole lot of house and funk music, and lit up by an all-star band that includes Duane "Jingo" Williams on percussion, Eric "Snoopy" Tyler on bass and Grover Stewart Jr. on drums. The band's 2017 release Groove Suites Vol. 1
is essential late-night jazz-soul, and its current residency at the Dark Room regularly features R&B and hip-hop heavy hitters such as Thelonius Kryptonite and Coco Rochelle. Nu jazz has never sounded so soulful.
Recommended If You Like:
Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, St Germain, Urban Jazz Naturals
Official Website: http://moegeston.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/MoEAllStars
Twitter: https://twitter.com/moegeston
Bandcamp: https://moeallstars.bandcamp.com/releases