Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Mo Egeston Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 6:05 AM

PROPHOTOSTL
  • PROPHOTOSTL
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

There's cool, and then there's Maurice "Mo" Egeston cool. A virtuoso arranger and band leader, Egeston's way with pianos and synthesizers is supremely confident and inspired. His melodies glide and then leap, from improvisation to improvisation, fueled by Afro-Cuban touches and whole lot of house and funk music, and lit up by an all-star band that includes Duane "Jingo" Williams on percussion, Eric "Snoopy" Tyler on bass and Grover Stewart Jr. on drums. The band's 2017 release Groove Suites Vol. 1 is essential late-night jazz-soul, and its current residency at the Dark Room regularly features R&B and hip-hop heavy hitters such as Thelonius Kryptonite and Coco Rochelle. Nu jazz has never sounded so soulful.

Recommended If You Like: Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, St Germain, Urban Jazz Naturals

Official Website: http://moegeston.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/MoEAllStars
Twitter: https://twitter.com/moegeston
Bandcamp: https://moeallstars.bandcamp.com/releases

