Brothers Lazaroff Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Rock & roll is forever, but rock & roll bands aren’t — especially when they’re as big and adventurous and perfectionist as the likes of Brothers Lazaroff. Somehow the siblings are celebrating nine full years with their core rhythm section of Grover Stewart and Teddy Brookins in place, and have recently brought on Mark Hochberg (violin) and Sam Golden (keyboards, guitar, violin) as full-time members. Often sprawling to eight or nine pieces, the group shifts and reshapes itself as mood and occasion demand. Whether throwing down in the tiny space of the Tick Tock Tavern for a regular residency, improvising across the posh Jazz St. Louis stage or stretching out at a fire-code-pushing gig at Joe’s Cafe, the veterans have found a long-lasting formula: Produce new material at a dizzying pace and groove like there’s no tomorrow.
Recommended If You Like:
Wilco, the Meters, the Grateful Dead, Leonard Cohen
Official Website: www.brotherslazaroff.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/brotherslazaroffmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/broslaz
Bandcamp: https://brotherslazaroff.bandcamp.com/