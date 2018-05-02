Brothers Lazaroff Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Rock & roll is forever, but rock & roll bands aren’t — especially when they’re as big and adventurous and perfectionist as the likes of Brothers Lazaroff. Somehow the siblings are celebrating nine full years with their core rhythm section of Grover Stewart and Teddy Brookins in place, and have recently brought on Mark Hochberg (violin) and Sam Golden (keyboards, guitar, violin) as full-time members. Often sprawling to eight or nine pieces, the group shifts and reshapes itself as mood and occasion demand. Whether throwing down in the tiny space of the Tick Tock Tavern for a regular residency, improvising across the posh Jazz St. Louis stage or stretching out at a fire-code-pushing gig at Joe’s Cafe, the veterans have found a long-lasting formula: Produce new material at a dizzying pace and groove like there’s no tomorrow.Wilco, the Meters, the Grateful Dead, Leonard Cohen