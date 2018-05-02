Share
Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Newly Announced: Fleetwood Mac, Fantastic Negrito, PJ Morton, Lemuria and More

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 6:35 AM

click to enlarge Fantastic Negrito will perform at Old Rock House on Tuesday, July 10. - PRESS PHOTO
  • PRESS PHOTO
  • Fantastic Negrito will perform at Old Rock House on Tuesday, July 10.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

'90s House Party: W/ Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Coolio, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, All-4-One, Young MC, Sat., Sept. 8, 6 p.m., $20-$149. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

4th Annual Rock Paper Podcast Birthday Show: W/ Old Souls Revival, The Scandaleros, Mathias & The Pirates, Sophisticated Babies, The Many Colored Death, Sun., July 8, 2 p.m., free. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

A Night of Music and Action with The 442's: Sun., May 20, 7 p.m., $25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Aaron Tippin: W/ Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Sat., July 7, 7 p.m., $25-$60. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

AFROSEXYCOOL 2 Year Anniversary: Sat., May 26, 8 p.m., $7-$10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Alex Clare: Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: W/ Los Lobos, Greyhounds, Sun., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $35-$85. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

Bullet For My Valentine: Tue., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $32.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Cadillac Three: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Café Tacvba: W/ Ruen Brothers, Sat., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $35-$40. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Carol Burnett: Thu., Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., $65-$175. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

El Monstero: W/ Here Come The Mummies, Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$55. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Fantastic Negrito: Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Feed the Need Concert: W/ The Harman Family Blues Band, Sat., Sept. 29, 5 p.m., $48-$108. Liberty Bank Ampitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton Township.

Fleetwood Mac: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $66.50-$226.50. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Flynt Flossy: W/ Turquoise Jeep, Fri., July 27, 7 p.m., $12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Howlin Rain: W/ The Mountain Movers, Tue., July 17, 8 p.m., $15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Jimmie Vaughan: Fri., July 27, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Kim Richey: Fri., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Lemuria: W/ Katie Ellen, Dusk, Thu., July 26, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

PJ Morton: W/ Tish Haynes Keys, Sun., June 24, 6 p.m., $35-$40. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Powerman 5000: W/ Knee High Fox, Fri., June 1, 7 p.m., $16-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Randy Rogers Band: W/ Casey Donahew, Fri., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $25-$45. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.

River Whyless: Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Screaming Females: W/ Kitten Forever, Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Theory Of A Deadman: Wed., July 25, 8 p.m., $28-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band: Thu., July 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

