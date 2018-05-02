Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

The Homewreckers Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 6:36 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Jangly but anxious, melodic but punchy, the music of the Homewreckers will sound familiar to anyone raised on the most melodic side of '90s college rock — R.E.M. and the Replacements and the Smithereens — but this band is anything but slavish to the sounds of its wasted youth. The band's 2015 album Dead City deserved more notice than it received, and last year's single "Always a Stranger/Burying the Past" should have been a double A-sided hit on any power-pop junkie's playlist. Led by Mike Fitzsimmons, one of this town's most underrated guitarists and a terrific tunesmith as well, the band is completed by Mike Evans on guitar, Chris Keale on drums and Jon Parsons on bass, all of whom, it should be noted, contribute some of the sweetest harmony vocals of any rock & roll band in town.

Recommended If You Like: The Gin Blossoms, Tom Petty, the Kinks, Nadine

Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheHomewreckersSTL
Bandcamp: https://thehomewreckersstl.bandcamp.com

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Porchfest STL Brings St. Louis' Finest Musicians to Your Front Door Read More

  2. Newly Remodeled Blank Space to Re-Open as Arcade Bar RKDE This Week Read More

  3. Comedian Jeremy Essig's New Band, Let's Not, Is No Laughing Matter Read More

  4. Potomac Accord Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Mad Keys Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation