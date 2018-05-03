Share
Thursday, May 3, 2018

Gavin M. Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE
  • VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Who says you can’t judge a songwriter by his covers? In the case of Gavin M. — who has of late floated out a raft of reworkings of songs by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Dawes, St. Louis’ own LéPonds and even the inescapable David Bowie and Bob Dylan — the choices reveal a songwriter happy to embrace his heroes and learn from them. But the uniform quality of his prolific cover tunes wouldn’t mean much if he didn’t have anything to say in his own right. Gavin M. does. Earlier this year he released the EP Where Do You Call Home?, a spare and acoustic love letter to St. Louis that’s also shot through with the pain of a recent divorce. Gavin M.’s expert tunefulness and deliciously rasped and snarling delivery drive every song home.

Recommended If You Like: Paul Westerberg, the Smiths, Lindsey Buckingham, John Wesley Harding

Official Website: https://gavin-m.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/gavinmmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gavin_m_music
Bandcamp: https://gavinm.bandcamp.com


