Gavin M. Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Who says you can’t judge a songwriter by his covers? In the case of Gavin M. — who has of late floated out a raft of reworkings of songs by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Dawes, St. Louis’ own LéPonds and even the inescapable David Bowie and Bob Dylan — the choices reveal a songwriter happy to embrace his heroes and learn from them. But the uniform quality of his prolific cover tunes wouldn’t mean much if he didn’t have anything to say in his own right. Gavin M. does. Earlier this year he released the EP, a spare and acoustic love letter to St. Louis that’s also shot through with the pain of a recent divorce. Gavin M.’s expert tunefulness and deliciously rasped and snarling delivery drive every song home.Paul Westerberg, the Smiths, Lindsey Buckingham, John Wesley Harding