Traveling Sound Machine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

In rock music, you get to do anything you want. This conventional wisdom has its hazards, but in the case of Traveling Sound Machine the adage makes for consistently rewarding results. The band is all about dynamics, driven by the terrific rhythm section of Steve Larson and Dave Anson, who push every song into new moods, new vistas, even as mournful trumpets and wheezy squeeze-box tones intertwine with already intricately knitted guitars. Due out in June, the band's first full-length album,, promises to build on its foundation of emotionally charged, unapologetically word-drunk songs for indie-rock true believers.Okkervil River, the National, Bright Eyes, Foxing