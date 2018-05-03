Share
Thursday, May 3, 2018

Traveling Sound Machine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 6:12 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

In rock music, you get to do anything you want. This conventional wisdom has its hazards, but in the case of Traveling Sound Machine the adage makes for consistently rewarding results. The band is all about dynamics, driven by the terrific rhythm section of Steve Larson and Dave Anson, who push every song into new moods, new vistas, even as mournful trumpets and wheezy squeeze-box tones intertwine with already intricately knitted guitars. Due out in June, the band's first full-length album, The Time We Were Almost Swallowed by the Earth, promises to build on its foundation of emotionally charged, unapologetically word-drunk songs for indie-rock true believers.

Recommended If You Like: Okkervil River, the National, Bright Eyes, Foxing

Official Website: http://travelingsoundmachine.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Travelingsoundmachine
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SoundMachineSTL
Bandcamp: https://travelingsoundmachine.bandcamp.com

Jump to comments
