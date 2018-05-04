Shady Bug Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

It's hard not to catch a case of the warm-and-fuzzies when you're listening to Shady Bug. Led by vocalist/guitarist Hanna Rainey, the four-piece utilizes the classic grunge soft-LOUD-soft-LOUD formula to great effect, with guitars alternating between woozy, chorused clean tones a la Mac DeMarco and massive, fuzzed-out sounds reminiscent of early Weezer. On their debut, released in April of 2017, both Rainey and guitarist Tom Krenning bend notes endearingly out of tune throughout, while bassist Todd Anderson and drummer Aaron O'Neill lay down grooves that alternate between mellow and pounding. Rainey's delightfully chilled-out delivery allows the sentimentality of her lyrics to be affecting without ever becoming cloying, and the band as a whole manages to project a pleasantly and purposefully frayed aesthetic.Ian Sweet, Melkbelly, Palm, Dubb Nubb, Glued