Friday, May 4, 2018

Shady Bug Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 6:37 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

It's hard not to catch a case of the warm-and-fuzzies when you're listening to Shady Bug. Led by vocalist/guitarist Hanna Rainey, the four-piece utilizes the classic grunge soft-LOUD-soft-LOUD formula to great effect, with guitars alternating between woozy, chorused clean tones a la Mac DeMarco and massive, fuzzed-out sounds reminiscent of early Weezer. On their debut tbh idk, released in April of 2017, both Rainey and guitarist Tom Krenning bend notes endearingly out of tune throughout, while bassist Todd Anderson and drummer Aaron O'Neill lay down grooves that alternate between mellow and pounding. Rainey's delightfully chilled-out delivery allows the sentimentality of her lyrics to be affecting without ever becoming cloying, and the band as a whole manages to project a pleasantly and purposefully frayed aesthetic.

Recommended If You Like: Ian Sweet, Melkbelly, Palm, Dubb Nubb, Glued

