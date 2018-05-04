Share
Email
Print

Friday, May 4, 2018

Shitstorm Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 6:28 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

A Shitstorm, by its very nature, is in a constant state of flux, and this one is no different. At the eye of this particular Shitstorm is Matt Stuttler, who first performed under the name in October of 2013. Back then it was just Matt, his guitar and a cassette recording of the drum beat from a thrift-store organ. In the time since, the doo-doo downpour has soaked Karl Frank, Andy Kahn and Austin Fogel (on guitar, bass and drums, respectively) who now work alongside Stuttler to help achieve his ghoulish goal of reverb-drenched psychedelic garage-punk. What's next? Who the fuck knows? One thing's for sure, though: It's gonna get messy.

Recommended If You Like: The Cramps, 13th Floor Elevators, King Tuff

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shitstormstl/
Bandcamp: https://shitstormstl.bandcamp.com/

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Porchfest STL Brings St. Louis' Finest Musicians to Your Front Door Read More

  2. Gavin M. Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Comedian Jeremy Essig's New Band, Let's Not, Is No Laughing Matter Read More

  4. Newly Remodeled Blank Space to Re-Open as Arcade Bar RKDE This Week Read More

  5. Newly Announced: Alice Cooper, Nipsey Hussle, Kid Rock, the Exploited and More Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation