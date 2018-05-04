Shitstorm Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

A Shitstorm, by its very nature, is in a constant state of flux, and this one is no different. At the eye of this particular Shitstorm is Matt Stuttler, who first performed under the name in October of 2013. Back then it was just Matt, his guitar and a cassette recording of the drum beat from a thrift-store organ. In the time since, the doo-doo downpour has soaked Karl Frank, Andy Kahn and Austin Fogel (on guitar, bass and drums, respectively) who now work alongside Stuttler to help achieve his ghoulish goal of reverb-drenched psychedelic garage-punk. What's next? Who the fuck knows? One thing's for sure, though: It's gonna get messy.The Cramps, 13th Floor Elevators, King Tuff