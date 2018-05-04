Share
Friday, May 4, 2018

The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, May 4 to 6

Posted By on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 6:24 AM

click to enlarge Hayley Kiyoko will perform at Delmar Hall on Friday. - PRESS PHOTO
  • Press photo
  • Hayley Kiyoko will perform at Delmar Hall on Friday.
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

DDG
8 p.m. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue. $25 to $70. 314-833-3929.
After dropping Lil Yachty diss track "Big Boat,” DDG seemed to rocket straight to the stratosphere, but that boost wouldn't have happened if the young YouTube star hadn’t laid the groundwork with years of vlogs. The rapper has a sixth sense for social media, with a million-plus followers whom he treats like friends, not just fans. And it's that uncut connection that resonates, allowing him to stand out in a scene of self-imposed reality TV stars. If his latest collab with TreOnTheBeat ”Arguments" is any indication, DDG’s upward trajectory will assuredly continue.

Gel Set w/ Twins, Pineapple RNR, Hylidae
9:30 p.m. William A Kerr Foundation, 21 O'Fallon Street. $5. 314-436-3325.
Just one of the many monikers of Houston native Laura Callier, Gel Set debunks the myth of pop as a polished product to be sucked in without a second thought. Songs are sonic set pieces decorated with tasteful symmetry — a mastery of balance between the human voice and the robotic rip of synths. A performative subtlety carries the sound, with bodily movements creating a live narrative. Tourmate Twins is equally capable with odd pop, bringing a real-time scrambling of sounds through the use of CDJS, a mixer and turntables.

Hayley Kiyoko
8 p.m. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $20 to $25. 314-726-6161.
Actress, director and — what's most relevant here — singer Hayley Kiyoko works so fast that even her own fan base is lagging behind. That 2015's "Girls Like Girls" sits at nearly 90 million views is a credit to this pop artist's ability to endure in any medium. Maybe it's her experience in both theater and songwriting, but music videos seem to marry Kiyoko's talents into a proven formula of audiovisual euphoria. She's the kind of overachiever whose infectious hubris empowers others.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Cinco de Mayo: A Cherokee Street Festival
11 a.m. Cherokee Street between Texas and Nebraska. Free. No phone.
Cherokee Street’s Cinco de Mayo street fest tosses a metric ton of local music into the already boiling cauldron of food and art that is Cherokee Street. A cultural celebration done right, this day features three stages, each with its own distinct vibe. At Nebraska, it’s a hip-hop heavy platform; at Texas, there’s a punk and twang-tinged lineup. California hosts what could be considered the main stage with a roster of Latinx talent in Javier Mendoza, Banda Artilleros and Carlos Suarez, to name a few.

Minus the Bear w/ The Coathangers
9 p.m. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue. $25 to $27. 314-833-3929.
Minus the Bear's ability to shine through a sea of indie rock me-toos could be credited to its initial boost in the early aughts by Suicide Squeeze Records, but that would be fake news. Jake Snider and company have endured by shapeshifting from prog-sensible math rock to pop-friendly indie ballads, and that transformation by no way came overnight or through the course of a single record. While the band has formed its own vocabulary, last year's Voids shows it’s still finding new ways to tell its story. In a nod to longtime fans, the band tours on its 2007 album Planet of Ice, celebrating more than a decade since the seminal record's release.

Music Blog

