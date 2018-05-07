Share
Monday, May 7, 2018

Black Fast Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 6:02 AM

click to enlarge RKNPHOTO
  • RKNPHOTO
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Black Fast. It's difficult to come up with two words that better encapsulate the Edwardsville band's razor-sharp neo-thrash sound. "Black" captures the sense of utter hopelessness and nihilism of the band's lyrics (on "Colony Collapse," for instance, vocalist/guitarist Aaron Akin shrieks "Infinite glare/ancient despair/empty of dreams"). "Fast" captures, well, pretty much every other aspect of the band's suffocatingly tight tech metal. Akin and the rest of the rhythm section pummel listeners with riff after riff, at breakneck speed, while lead guitarist Trevor Johanson shreds his way through screaming solos with frightening precision. All of the above makes for a punishingly intense live show, but the sore neck is well worth it.

Recommended If You Like: Vektor, Havok, Goatwhore, early Metallica

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackFast/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackfastofficial/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/blackfastmetal
Bandcamp: https://blackfast.bandcamp.com/
Official: http://www.blackfastmusic.com

