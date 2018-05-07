Share
Monday, May 7, 2018

Jr. Clooney Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 6:51 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.


Calling Jr. Clooney "math rock" isn't wrong. The label gives those unfamiliar with the band a pretty accurate idea of what it might sound like: pristine clean guitar lines deftly weaving their way through complex meter changes, the occasional burst of tight distortion highlighting a bit of crunchy dissonance. But oftentimes, the same characteristics that attract die-hard listeners of the genre — dazzling displays of technical prowess coupled with an aversion to sounds that strike the players as too conventional — come across to other listeners as overwrought and self-indulgent. Jr. Clooney manages to check the box on all the hallmarks of the genre without losing a more general accessibility. Instead of sounding like a brilliant mathematician hard at work on an elaborate formula, the band's music comes across more like a gifted child with a very active imagination — Jr. Clooney is cute, it's nerdy, and it probably has a bright future ahead of it.

Recommended If You Like: Toe, CHON, Minus the Bear, Pat Metheny Group

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jr.clooneymusic/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jr.clooneymusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JrClooneymusic
Bandcamp: http://jrclooney.bandcamp.com

