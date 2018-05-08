Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

18andCounting Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 6:36 AM

click to enlarge SARA BANNOURA
  • SARA BANNOURA
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

18andCounting is the moniker under which multidisciplinary artist Stan Chisholm creates his work — be it visual, sonic or otherwise. When it comes to Chisholm's original music (he also DJs), 18andCounting could be described generally as avant-garde hip-hop, but that label's probably vague enough to be virtually useless. More specifically, 18andCounting creates dark, brooding electronic atmospheres that exist on a spectrum from desolately sparse to suffocatingly dense. Over them, Chisholm rhymes cryptic verses with a delivery that's somewhere between MC Ride and Schoolboy Q. Live, 18andCounting is accompanied by TheOnlyEnsemble, comprising Sarah Vie on violin, Brennan England on slide didgeridoo, and both HAI Q and Patrick Boland on drums. Together, the group creates a sound more organic, but every bit as enigmatic and heavy as Chisholm's electronic compositions.

Recommended If You Like: Death Grips, Bjork, Lorn, Billy Woods

Facebook: www.facebook.com/18andCounting
Twitter: www.twitter.com/18andcounting
Bandcamp: http://18andcounting.bandcamp.com
Soundcloud: www.soundcloud.com/18andcounting
Official: www.18andcounting.com

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Porchfest STL Brings St. Louis' Finest Musicians to Your Front Door Read More

  2. R.I.P. Bruce Cole, Screamin' Mee-Mees Mastermind and Local DIY Legend Read More

  3. Gavin M. Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Alice Cooper, Nipsey Hussle, Kid Rock, the Exploited and More Read More

  5. The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, May 4 to 6 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation