Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Apex Shrine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 6:28 AM

VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Starting a band based on your parent’s record collection can be a dicey proposition, but Apex Shrine is the best-case scenario of this process. The quartet trades in psychedelic rock rooted in the blues, and though this style is much older than the band's members, it sounds fresh when played with such talent and enthusiasm. Brothers Jack and Dan Eschmann wow with scorching guitar solos and upper register vocals that would do Cream proud. New drummer A.J. Lane throws a touch of jazz behind the kit while sacrificing none of the power or precision the band needs, and bassist Brandon Pesek keeps everything coherent with his steady playing. Apex Shrine’s tight chemistry and walloping attack serve songwriting that just keeps getting better – the group has diversified its tempos, rhythms and sounds while maintaining its identity. As long as groups like Apex Shrine exist, rock is not dead.

Recommended If You Like: Cream, Free, Led Zeppelin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apexshrine/
Bandcamp: https://apexshrine.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/apexshrine


