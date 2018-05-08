Share
Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Jason DeRulo, Martina McBride to Headline Fair St. Louis 2018

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/TIMOTHY K HAMILTON
After four years in Forest Park, Fair St. Louis is returning to the Arch this July — and the music should rival the scenery.

The 2018 celebration will feature Jason DeRulo, Martina McBride and, yes, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, which will take the lead on July 4th itself.

Other artists include Andy Grammer, Amelia Eisenhauer, Dirty Muggs and country stars Cam, Raelynn and Danielle Bradbery.

The party is set to take place on July 4, 6 and 7 this year — a Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Organizers are promising "new elements and themes highlighting the historic renovations that transform the visitor experience at the Arch," which added eleven acres of new parkland and connected the Arch grounds to downtown.

Here's the complete schedule for the three-day festival:

Wednesday, July 4
  • 9:30 a.m.: 136th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station in downtown St. Louis
  • Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
  • 12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show
  • 5:30 p.m.: Performance by AMELIA EISENHAUER
  • 6:45 p.m.: Boeing Air Show
  • 8:30 p.m.: Performance by the ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
  • 9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
Friday, July 6
  • 4 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
  • 4:45 p.m.: Performance by DIRTY MUGGS
  • 6:30 p.m.: Performance by ANDY GRAMMER
  • 8:15 p.m.: Performance by JASON DERULO
  • 9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
Saturday, July 7
  • Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
  • 1:15 p.m.: Performance by FIRE FOR EFFECT of the Missouri Air National Guard
  • 2:45 p.m.: Performance by DANIELLE BRADBERY
  • 4:15 p.m.: Performance by RAELYNN
  • 5:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops ceremony
  • 6:15 p.m.: Performance by CAM
  • 8 p.m.: Performance by MARTINA MCBRIDE
  • 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
“July 4th is a true celebration of St. Louis and the grand opening of the Museum at the Gateway Arch with a performance by the always-stellar St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the return of the Boeing Air Show," James Boldt, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2018, said in a prepared statement. "As always, our talented lineup of entertainers, including chart-toppers Jason Derulo, Martina McBride and Andy Grammer, as well as fireworks over the Mississippi riverfront are sure to make this year’s celebration one of the most memorable fairs ever.”

Last year's celebration featured Akon, Three Doors Down and Jake Owen. The year before that? Flo Rida, Lee Brice and Sammy Haggar.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

