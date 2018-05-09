Necessities Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

“Beauty rests on necessities,” said Ralph Waldo Emerson, that sage of Concord, Massachusetts, and believer that simplicity and economy was the pathway to godliness. One look at the barrage of blinking, brightly colored guitar pedals employed by the local trio Necessities would seem to challenge Emerson’s dictum. But the polyrhythmic-pop band’s genesis was indeed borne of a casting-off: the dissolution of three distinct local bands — the pop-savvy Dots Not Feathers, noise-dance duo Volcanoes and earnest glitch-rock trio Bear Hive — brought Stephen Baier, Jon Ryan and Chris Phillips together. Their bond began with mutual admiration and friendship but moved onto making spindly, riff-centric rock songs that, yes, use that battery of effects pedals, but also give creative contours to Phillips’ lyrics and delivery.Don Caballero, So Many Dynamos, Mutemath