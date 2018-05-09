Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Necessities Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, May 9, 2018 at 6:44 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

“Beauty rests on necessities,” said Ralph Waldo Emerson, that sage of Concord, Massachusetts, and believer that simplicity and economy was the pathway to godliness. One look at the barrage of blinking, brightly colored guitar pedals employed by the local trio Necessities would seem to challenge Emerson’s dictum. But the polyrhythmic-pop band’s genesis was indeed borne of a casting-off: the dissolution of three distinct local bands — the pop-savvy Dots Not Feathers, noise-dance duo Volcanoes and earnest glitch-rock trio Bear Hive — brought Stephen Baier, Jon Ryan and Chris Phillips together. Their bond began with mutual admiration and friendship but moved onto making spindly, riff-centric rock songs that, yes, use that battery of effects pedals, but also give creative contours to Phillips’ lyrics and delivery.

Recommended If You Like: Don Caballero, So Many Dynamos, Mutemath

Bandcamp: https://necessities.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/necessitiesband/


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Porchfest STL Brings St. Louis' Finest Musicians to Your Front Door Read More

  2. Apex Shrine Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Jason DeRulo, Martina McBride to Headline Fair St. Louis 2018 Read More

  4. Shady Bug Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Gavin M. Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation