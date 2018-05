Newly Announced: Shakey Graves, Kenny G, Lil Xan, Slum Village, Unsane and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Rich Homie Quan will perform at Pop's on Saturday, June 30.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.American Idol Live! 2018: W/ Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner,Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe, Michael J. Woodard, Fri., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $29.50-$99.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Black Pussy: W/ Spark Thugs, Custom Black, Rover, Sat., June 9, 9 p.m., $12-$14. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Brett Eldredge: W/ Devin Dawson, Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $32-$72. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.CupcakKe: Tue., June 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Dig the Well Showcase: W/ New Heart, Lowered A.D., Decline, Devil's Den, Contrast, Forced Impact, Transgression, Pryss, Terminal nation, Death Card, Wits End, True Self, Better Days, Polterguts, Give Up, Time & Pressure, Sat., Aug. 4, 2 p.m., $15-$20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.ETHEL + Robert Mirabal: Sun., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $32. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.An Evening With The Authors: Wed., June 20, 9 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Ha Ha Tonka: W/ Bruiser Queen, Town Cars, Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ian Fisher: Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.J. Roddy Walston & the Business: W/ *repeat repeat, The Wilderness, Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Kenny G: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $49-$99. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Lil Xan: Wed., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lucy Dacus: Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Men in Blazers: Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $20-$60. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Music City Hit-Makers: Wed., May 16, 8 p.m., $36. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Old 97’s: Thu., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $30-$40. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Punch Brothers: Sat., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $37-$79. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Rich Homie Quan: Sat., June 30, 9 p.m., $20-$25. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Roky Erickson: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Shakey Graves: W/ The Wild Reeds, Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Shaun Martin of Snarky Puppy: Sun., June 10, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Slum Village: Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Son Volt: W/ The Dust Covers, Karen Choi, Fri., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $35-$40. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Stokley Williams: Sun., June 17, 7 p.m., $45-$65. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Strawberry Girls: Wed., July 25, 6 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Gramophone 10th Anniversary Party: Sat., May 12, 2 p.m., free. The Gramophone, 4243 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-5700.The Lion's Daughter: W/ Fister, Tyranny Enthroned, The Gorge, Slow Damage, Fri., July 20, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Unsane: W/ Dodecad, Dibiase, Tue., July 17, 8 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Willie Akins Jazz Festival: Sun., May 27, 3 p.m., $12-$150. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.