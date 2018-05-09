Sorry, Scout Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

Those looking for a good example of vocal range need to seek no further than Sorry, Scout’s Randi Whitaker. Moving from an operatic vibrato one moment to a snarling growl the next, Whitaker finds a place to incorporate these tones seamlessly while also mixing in a bit of soul — think Freddy Mercury joining a punk band that happened to record for Motown. The band was formed from a friendship Whitaker developed during open mic nights with former Kentucky Knife Fight guitarist Nate Jones after which the two worked diligently before finding the right rhythm section in bassist Dave Anson and drummer Zack Shultz. The combination is a powerhouse of styles: Jones’ tasteful earwig riffs providing a counterpoint to Whitaker’s melodies, and Anson almost sounds Mike Watt-ish at moments as Shultz lays down a backbeat that is too hard to be called busy, yet too intricate to be called boring.Mother Love Bone, Fiona Apple