Tonina Saputo Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Tonina Saputo is one to watch forever. The recent Berklee College of Music grad has hit the ground running and found sure-footing in her hometown of St. Louis, where the community has embraced her as one of their own. In addition to being a regular performer at the Dark Room and the National Blues Museum, she's lent her immeasurable talents to the likes of Pokey LaFarge and Looprat, and she recently wrapped up a brief European tour on the heels of a Spanish-language release titled Black Angel
. A vision of Esperanza Spalding with a dash of Norah Jones, the accomplished upright bassist has developed her own take on Latin rhythms and folk-soul. While her jazz renditions give head nods to funk icons, it’s her singular voice that you have to experience in person — truly one of those "once-in-a-lifetime" voices. Fluttering from a soulful whisper to a wind in the breeze, it starts at a murmur before it unfolds into movement.
Recommended If You Like:
Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, Tracey Chapman, world music
Official: https://www.iamtonina.com/home
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamtonina
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5CNjEQS5vkm6B9BGEDqJ7b