Tonina Saputo Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Tonina Saputo is one to watch forever. The recent Berklee College of Music grad has hit the ground running and found sure-footing in her hometown of St. Louis, where the community has embraced her as one of their own. In addition to being a regular performer at the Dark Room and the National Blues Museum, she's lent her immeasurable talents to the likes of Pokey LaFarge and Looprat, and she recently wrapped up a brief European tour on the heels of a Spanish-language release titled. A vision of Esperanza Spalding with a dash of Norah Jones, the accomplished upright bassist has developed her own take on Latin rhythms and folk-soul. While her jazz renditions give head nods to funk icons, it’s her singular voice that you have to experience in person — truly one of those "once-in-a-lifetime" voices. Fluttering from a soulful whisper to a wind in the breeze, it starts at a murmur before it unfolds into movement.Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, Tracey Chapman, world music