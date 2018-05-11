Desire Lines Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Named for human-made or naturally eroded paths that cut through a landscape (if not a great album by Camera Obscura), Desire Lines is the latest incarnation of musician Jenny Roques, best known perhaps for her country endeavors with Arson For Candy and Jenny and the Late Nite, though she also performs with lo-fi garagy bands Tortuga and JOANofDARK. The fetching Midwestern twang in Roques’ voice is ineradicable, and that’s a very good thing. She’s one of the most instantly recognizable and winning vocalists in town. And while Desire Lines occasionally performs in minimalist configurations, its sound, just beginning to come together, has taken a moodier, darker, heavy-rock tone, expanded with the full backing of Matt Pace, Sam Golden, Brien Seyle and Ryan Adams. It’s an ace lineup, and Roques has the experience and songs to lead this band down fresh paths.
Recommended if you like:
PJ Harvey, Neko Case, Patti Smith, Throwing Muses
Facebook: https://facebook.com/DesireLines
Bandcamp: https://desirelinesstl.bandcamp.com/releases