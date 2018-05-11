Share
Email
Print

Friday, May 11, 2018

Desire Lines Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 6:45 AM

click to enlarge JESS LUTHER//WENTTOASHOW
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Named for human-made or naturally eroded paths that cut through a landscape (if not a great album by Camera Obscura), Desire Lines is the latest incarnation of musician Jenny Roques, best known perhaps for her country endeavors with Arson For Candy and Jenny and the Late Nite, though she also performs with lo-fi garagy bands Tortuga and JOANofDARK. The fetching Midwestern twang in Roques’ voice is ineradicable, and that’s a very good thing. She’s one of the most instantly recognizable and winning vocalists in town. And while Desire Lines occasionally performs in minimalist configurations, its sound, just beginning to come together, has taken a moodier, darker, heavy-rock tone, expanded with the full backing of Matt Pace, Sam Golden, Brien Seyle and Ryan Adams. It’s an ace lineup, and Roques has the experience and songs to lead this band down fresh paths.

Recommended if you like: PJ Harvey, Neko Case, Patti Smith, Throwing Muses

Facebook: https://facebook.com/DesireLines
Bandcamp: https://desirelinesstl.bandcamp.com/releases

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Mighty Pines' New Live Album Showcases the Band at Its Best Read More

  2. Porchfest STL Brings St. Louis' Finest Musicians to Your Front Door Read More

  3. Nathaniel Farrell's Eclectic KDHX Show, Cure for Pain, Will Fix What Ails You Read More

  4. Shady Bug Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Bates Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation