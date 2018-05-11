Desire Lines Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge JESS LUTHER//WENTTOASHOW

Named for human-made or naturally eroded paths that cut through a landscape (if not a great album by Camera Obscura), Desire Lines is the latest incarnation of musician Jenny Roques, best known perhaps for her country endeavors with Arson For Candy and Jenny and the Late Nite, though she also performs with lo-fi garagy bands Tortuga and JOANofDARK. The fetching Midwestern twang in Roques’ voice is ineradicable, and that’s a very good thing. She’s one of the most instantly recognizable and winning vocalists in town. And while Desire Lines occasionally performs in minimalist configurations, its sound, just beginning to come together, has taken a moodier, darker, heavy-rock tone, expanded with the full backing of Matt Pace, Sam Golden, Brien Seyle and Ryan Adams. It’s an ace lineup, and Roques has the experience and songs to lead this band down fresh paths.PJ Harvey, Neko Case, Patti Smith, Throwing Muses