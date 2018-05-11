The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, May 11 to 13

COURTESY OF THE ARTIST

FRIDAY, MAY 11

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Unless you're already immersed in hip-hop, it can be easy to forget that it's more of a culture than a genre. The Bug Out brings the four original elements of that culture, which are, for those not in the know: deejaying, breakdancing, graffiti and emceeing. Of course the latter has become, for the most part, what we call rap today. Yet this night proves that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts by bringing out the b-boys and b-girls, with sounds by James Biko, a.k.a. Nappy DJ Needles, alongside Willpower and G-Wiz. For those hitting the MC Lyte and Big Daddy Kane show over at Ballpark Village earlier in the night: Consider this a mandatory afterparty.Unwed Sailor and Early Day Miners are two key exports from the post-rock tidal wave of the late nineties and early aughts. That era continues to define the genre twenty years on, but both bands here still strive to shape their own subtle reinventions. The two groups seem to be connected at the hip, with Daniel Burton (of Early Day Miners) serving as engineer for several Unwed Sailor releases, including 2001's. In addition to sharing stages, the pair is also intertwined in the soundtrack for, a short by filmmaker Chris Bennett. The members of opener Staghorn are no strangers to storytelling themselves, as they add in spoken-word pieces to drive a heavy activist narrative throughout their abysmal metal.Seth Graham offers a heady deconstruction of classical music with a rhythmic sense that seems to wrap around and tighten. Experimental is the only term to dress the general sound in, but that word really sells short just how canonically taut the songs are, drawing from woodwinds, brass and other traditional instrumentation. In the live space, Graham comes off as a shaman of sampling and sonic manipulation as he bends tone and texture to achieve a spiritual connection between the two. His latest,, was just released through Graham's own Orange Milk record label, best known for last year's breakoutby Giant Claw.On a typical day, Drew Gowran can be found at a shuttered storefront on Cherokee Street or on the riverbank playing pot lids and bells. He could be drumming for only himself and the occasional passerby, or he might livestream the pop-up show to Facebook. By bouncing from quick polyrhythmic flutters to long and resonant tones, the 30-year-old blends the world of busking with quiet, contemplative performance art. His new release,, shows the drummer doing just that – breaking down his rock roots to a sound that's more innate and esoteric.To no fault of the Point's, 2017's iteration of KPNT's flagship festival ended on a somber note. Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell passed away only two days before the band was set to headline the event, leading to a cancellation of the entire day out of respect for Cornell and his family. But this year, it’s back in a big way. Abandoning the two-weekend approach of previous years, this year's show all goes down on a single day, with a long line of returning favorites in Alice in Chains, Shinedown, the Struts, Blue October, Candlebox and Brookroyal. Alternative rock legends Stone Temple Pilots join the relatively fresh-faced Glorious Sons for their first Pointfest appearance.