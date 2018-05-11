The Mighty Pines Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
On its new live album, the Mighty Pines included a cover of Chuck Berry’s “No Particular Place To Go.” Recorded in 2017, the year Chuck moved into the eternal Hall of Fame in the sky, the local sorta-bluegrass, sorta-jam band was certainly honoring a local legend, but by tipping a cap to rock & roll’s premier architect, the Mighty Pines embraced its own rock & roll aspirations as well. As the band has tightened its chops and played increasingly bigger stages through a rigorous touring schedule, the group has gradually lessened its reliance on acoustic folk and assembled a sound that honors American roots music in its many iterations.
Recommended If You Like:
Trampled By Turtles, the Steeldrivers, Carbon Leaf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themightypines/
Bandcamp: https://themightypines.bandcamp.com/