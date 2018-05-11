Share
Friday, May 11, 2018

The Mighty Pines Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 6:48 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

On its new live album, the Mighty Pines included a cover of Chuck Berry’s “No Particular Place To Go.” Recorded in 2017, the year Chuck moved into the eternal Hall of Fame in the sky, the local sorta-bluegrass, sorta-jam band was certainly honoring a local legend, but by tipping a cap to rock & roll’s premier architect, the Mighty Pines embraced its own rock & roll aspirations as well. As the band has tightened its chops and played increasingly bigger stages through a rigorous touring schedule, the group has gradually lessened its reliance on acoustic folk and assembled a sound that honors American roots music in its many iterations.

Recommended If You Like: Trampled By Turtles, the Steeldrivers, Carbon Leaf

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themightypines/
Bandcamp: https://themightypines.bandcamp.com/


