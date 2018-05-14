Smidley Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
The rush of national acclaim and devoted fandom that accompanied Foxing’s ascent a few years back has shown little sign of abating. The group’s third record was produced with former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist Chris Walla, and national tours have been priming the pump for the LP’s release. But amid Foxing’s busy schedule, singer, songwriter and itinerant trumpet player Conor Murphy found time to emerge as Smidley, his more indie rock-centric alter ego. Smidley’s self-titled 2017 album was a pop-focused antidote to Murphy’s other band and its cathartic, performative update of emo, and on it Murphy found a way to make isolation both danceable (“Fuck This”) and harrowing (“Milkshake”).
Recommended If You Like:
Broken Social Scene, New Pornographers, Tiger’s Jaw, the trumpet player from Foxing
