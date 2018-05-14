Smidley Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

The rush of national acclaim and devoted fandom that accompanied Foxing’s ascent a few years back has shown little sign of abating. The group’s third record was produced with former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist Chris Walla, and national tours have been priming the pump for the LP’s release. But amid Foxing’s busy schedule, singer, songwriter and itinerant trumpet player Conor Murphy found time to emerge as Smidley, his more indie rock-centric alter ego. Smidley’s self-titled 2017 album was a pop-focused antidote to Murphy’s other band and its cathartic, performative update of emo, and on it Murphy found a way to make isolation both danceable (“Fuck This”) and harrowing (“Milkshake”).Broken Social Scene, New Pornographers, Tiger’s Jaw, the trumpet player from Foxing