Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Stacey Winter Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 6:21 AM

click to enlarge NATE BURRELL
  • NATE BURRELL
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

2017 was the year that Kit Hamon stepped away from his role as a sideman and support player and introduced his pop-hedonist alter-ego, Stacey Winter. While his musical gifts were far from secret for those who have caught him backing up his wife, Beth Bombara, on drums, bass and keys, the six-song We’re Both Right Now rendered a pop-centric vision in kaleidoscopic hues of bright synths, propulsive beats and an airy falsetto. Opening track “Lines” offers up the Prince-ian dopamine rush that Of Montreal used to excel in, while “Love or Money” floats in like a Quiet Storm ballad. While Right Now was largely self-recorded, Hamon occasionally assembles a live band to bring these well-constructed jams to life; don’t sleep on it the next time he does.

Recommended If You Like: Hot Chip, Ned Doheny, Jamie Lidell, Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Bandcamp: https://staceywinter.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StaceyWinterMusic/
Official: http://www.staceywinter.com/


