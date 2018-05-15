Stacey Winter Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge NATE BURRELL

2017 was the year that Kit Hamon stepped away from his role as a sideman and support player and introduced his pop-hedonist alter-ego, Stacey Winter. While his musical gifts were far from secret for those who have caught him backing up his wife, Beth Bombara, on drums, bass and keys, the six-songrendered a pop-centric vision in kaleidoscopic hues of bright synths, propulsive beats and an airy falsetto. Opening track “Lines” offers up the Prince-ian dopamine rush that Of Montreal used to excel in, while “Love or Money” floats in like a Quiet Storm ballad. Whilewas largely self-recorded, Hamon occasionally assembles a live band to bring these well-constructed jams to life; don’t sleep on it the next time he does.Hot Chip, Ned Doheny, Jamie Lidell, Unknown Mortal Orchestra