Stacey Winter Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
2017 was the year that Kit Hamon stepped away from his role as a sideman and support player and introduced his pop-hedonist alter-ego, Stacey Winter. While his musical gifts were far from secret for those who have caught him backing up his wife, Beth Bombara, on drums, bass and keys, the six-song We’re Both Right Now
rendered a pop-centric vision in kaleidoscopic hues of bright synths, propulsive beats and an airy falsetto. Opening track “Lines” offers up the Prince-ian dopamine rush that Of Montreal used to excel in, while “Love or Money” floats in like a Quiet Storm ballad. While Right Now
was largely self-recorded, Hamon occasionally assembles a live band to bring these well-constructed jams to life; don’t sleep on it the next time he does.
Recommended If You Like:
Hot Chip, Ned Doheny, Jamie Lidell, Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Bandcamp: https://staceywinter.bandcamp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StaceyWinterMusic/
Official: http://www.staceywinter.com/