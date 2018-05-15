Share
Tuesday, May 15, 2018

The St. Louis Steady Grinders Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 6:28 AM

VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

In some ways, the union of Valerie Kirchhoff and Ethan Leinwand feels pre-ordained. She has worked the local jazz-and-blues scene as the titular Miss Jubilee (with and without the Humdingers), while he moved to town a few years back to be near to the source of pre-war, low-down piano blues. Together as the St. Louis Steady Grinders, the pair digs into a rich, under-appreciated catalogue of piano rags and blues from the 1920s and ’30s. And while their tutelage has brought them acclaim in town (thanks in part to last year’s self-titled album), the pair has started booking gigs overseas. It appears booking agents in the United Kingdom and Austria have taken a liking to their iteration of St. Louis’ blues.

Recommended If You Like: Victoria Spivey, Stump Johnson, Late nights at BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steadygrinders/


