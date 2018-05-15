The St. Louis Steady Grinders Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

In some ways, the union of Valerie Kirchhoff and Ethan Leinwand feels pre-ordained. She has worked the local jazz-and-blues scene as the titular Miss Jubilee (with and without the Humdingers), while he moved to town a few years back to be near to the source of pre-war, low-down piano blues. Together as the St. Louis Steady Grinders, the pair digs into a rich, under-appreciated catalogue of piano rags and blues from the 1920s and ’30s. And while their tutelage has brought them acclaim in town (thanks in part to last year’s self-titled album), the pair has started booking gigs overseas. It appears booking agents in the United Kingdom and Austria have taken a liking to their iteration of St. Louis’ blues.Victoria Spivey, Stump Johnson, Late nights at BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups