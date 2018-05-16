Share
Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Fister Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Many Fister releases are black, mystifying and heavy as Stanley Kubrick’s monolith. The doom trio tends to release side-length slabs of song, from the 45-minute, one-track album IV a few years back to last fall’s split-single release with CHRCH (if you can call a twenty-minute track a “single”). So it’s something a palette cleanser that the band’s just-released No Spirit Within opens with relatively microscopic instrumental “Frozen Scythe” that has hints of that Link Wray-style rumble-and-twang. The rest of the album follows the format that Kenny Snarzyk, Kirk Gatterer and Marcus Newstead have been refining for almost ten years: sludgy tempos, soul-scraping vocals and a seemingly tantric desire to slowly but surely remove your soul from the pit of your bowels.

Recommended If You Like: Boris, Earth, Sleep

Bandcamp: https://fister.bandcamp.com/music
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fisterdoom/

