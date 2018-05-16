Fister Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Many Fister releases are black, mystifying and heavy as Stanley Kubrick’s monolith. The doom trio tends to release side-length slabs of song, from the 45-minute, one-track album IV
a few years back to last fall’s split-single release with CHRCH (if you can call a twenty-minute track a “single”). So it’s something a palette cleanser that the band’s just-released No Spirit Within
opens with relatively microscopic instrumental “Frozen Scythe” that has hints of that Link Wray-style rumble-and-twang. The rest of the album follows the format that Kenny Snarzyk, Kirk Gatterer and Marcus Newstead have been refining for almost ten years: sludgy tempos, soul-scraping vocals and a seemingly tantric desire to slowly but surely remove your soul from the pit of your bowels.
Recommended If You Like:
Boris, Earth, Sleep
Bandcamp: https://fister.bandcamp.com/music
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fisterdoom
