Fister Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Many Fister releases are black, mystifying and heavy as Stanley Kubrick’s monolith. The doom trio tends to release side-length slabs of song, from the 45-minute, one-track albuma few years back to last fall’s split-single release with CHRCH (if you can call a twenty-minute track a “single”). So it’s something a palette cleanser that the band’s just-releasedopens with relatively microscopic instrumental “Frozen Scythe” that has hints of that Link Wray-style rumble-and-twang. The rest of the album follows the format that Kenny Snarzyk, Kirk Gatterer and Marcus Newstead have been refining for almost ten years: sludgy tempos, soul-scraping vocals and a seemingly tantric desire to slowly but surely remove your soul from the pit of your bowels.Boris, Earth, Sleep