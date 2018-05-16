Karen Choi Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

Karen Choi’s life and travels have led her all around the Midwest and some points north and south. Raised in Nebraska, Choi lives in St. Louis and recorded her last album, 2016’s, in Minnesota. Tracks such as “Road to Tennessee” and “Kentucky Hills” suggest that the landscape and music of the South animates her art, and a twangy lilt gives a country flavor to her largely acoustic songs. To our ears, though, the gentle waltz of “Mississippi River Heart” is an ode to St. Louis — or some lucky soul living here — and Choi had a busy spring gigging around her adopted hometown with shows at the Sheldon and the Tap Room. Lately she has been backed by scene vets Tony Barbata (drums) and Stephen Nowels (bass), but Choi’s voice stands at the center of her songs regardless of who is behind her.Over the Rhine, Shelby Lynne, Kathleen Edwards