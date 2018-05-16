Newly Announced: Neil Young, Christina Aguilera, Prophets of Rage, Shania Twain and more

click to enlarge Photo by Luke Gilford

Christina Aguilera returns to St. Louis on Tuesday, November 6 at the Peabody Opera House.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince: Sun., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $35-$125. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Blue October: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Christina Aguilera: W/ Big Boi, Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Dierks Bentley: Sat., June 2, 7 p.m., $24-$99. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Fister Album Release Show: W/ Daybringer, Shitstorm, Sat., May 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Fozzy: W/ Adelita’s Way, Stone Broken, The Stir, Wed., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Iron & Wine: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.La Santa Cecilia: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lea Michele and Darren Criss: Wed., June 27, 7:30 p.m., $26-$92. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Neil Young: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $65-$275. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Prophets of Rage: Mon., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Shania Twain: Wed., June 13, 8 p.m., $28-$496. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.St. Louis Americana Festival II: W/ Beth Bombara, Ryan Koenig, Erica Blinn, Cara Louise Band, Hillary Fitz Band, Rum Drum Ramblers, The Maness Brothers, Roland Johnson, The Fighting Side, Elliott Pearson & the Passing Lane, Sat., July 7, 5 p.m., $15. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Yo La Tengo: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.