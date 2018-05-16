Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Newly Announced: Neil Young, Christina Aguilera, Prophets of Rage, Shania Twain and more

Posted By on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge Christina Aguilera returns to St. Louis on Tuesday, November 6 at the Peabody Opera House. - PHOTO BY LUKE GILFORD
  • Photo by Luke Gilford
  • Christina Aguilera returns to St. Louis on Tuesday, November 6 at the Peabody Opera House.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince: Sun., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $35-$125. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Blue October: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Christina Aguilera: W/ Big Boi, Tue., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Dierks Bentley: Sat., June 2, 7 p.m., $24-$99. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Fister Album Release Show: W/ Daybringer, Shitstorm, Sat., May 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Fozzy: W/ Adelita’s Way, Stone Broken, The Stir, Wed., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Iron & Wine: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

La Santa Cecilia: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss: Wed., June 27, 7:30 p.m., $26-$92. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Neil Young: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $65-$275. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Prophets of Rage: Mon., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Shania Twain: Wed., June 13, 8 p.m., $28-$496. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

St. Louis Americana Festival II: W/ Beth Bombara, Ryan Koenig, Erica Blinn, Cara Louise Band, Hillary Fitz Band, Rum Drum Ramblers, The Maness Brothers, Roland Johnson, The Fighting Side, Elliott Pearson & the Passing Lane, Sat., July 7, 5 p.m., $15. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.

Yo La Tengo: Mon., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Middle Class Fashion's Jenn Malzone Confronts Her EGO on a New Album Read More

  2. Karen Choi Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  3. Fister Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  4. Adam Maness Trio Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Shady Bug Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation