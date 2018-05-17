Guerrilla Theory Is One of This Year's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE

If you’ve ever wondered if renowned hometown heroes the Urge inspired younger groups, look to Guerrilla Theory for the band's second coming. Awash in Sublime-era ska and easy-going rhythms, the six-piece outfit has more hits than a bong convention outside of Denver, blending a mish-mash of styles from hip-hop, reggae and alterna-rock to form their own party-centric sound. The band has been making its way around the local scene since 2015, playing to crowds at the Pageant, Delmar Hall and Pop’s, and they’ve been steadily dropping videos on YouTube, following a debut album release last fall titled. Raise your beer and enjoy the good vibes. It’s 4:20 somewhere, right?Incubus, Sublime, 311, Living Color, sideways ball caps, hangin’ witcha boyz, trombone reverb