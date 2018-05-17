Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Pinkcaravan! Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 11:32 AM

SCREENSHOT FROM THIS VIDEO
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Pinkcaravan! brings something fresh to the St. Louis hip-hop scene, with adept lyricism and novel beats that rival fellow female emcees of similar caliber. Since the release of her debut four-song EP A Very Sad Happy Birthday last year, the rapper has been riding a mounting wave of popularity that’s garnered thousands of clicks and even seen one of her songs added to the season two soundtrack of Netflix's Dear White People, alongside big names like Tyler the Creator and Mayer Hawthorne. Produced by Namesake, Pinkcaravan! dives deep into innocence lost and coming to terms with getting older. Rhymes feel like they’re recited from a personal diary rather than sung — nonchalantly, almost effortlessly, as though mumbled in a group conversation you’re not meant to hear. But as you dig into those murmured lyrics, you'll catch yourself leaning in closer with the rest of the crowd.

Recommended If You Like: Missy Elliot, Noname, Childish Gambino, M.I.A.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/pinkcaravan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pinkcaravan/?hl=en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtepApzlsSRQnj1gn42iXWQ

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Blues at the Arch Series Returns to Newly Renovated Arch Grounds for Third Year Read More

  2. Middle Class Fashion's Jenn Malzone Confronts Her EGO on a New Album Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Neil Young, Christina Aguilera, Prophets of Rage, Shania Twain and more Read More

  4. Fister Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

  5. Karen Choi Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation