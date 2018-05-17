Pinkcaravan! Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Pinkcaravan! brings something fresh to the St. Louis hip-hop scene, with adept lyricism and novel beats that rival fellow female emcees of similar caliber. Since the release of her debut four-song EP A Very Sad Happy Birthday
last year, the rapper has been riding a mounting wave of popularity that’s garnered thousands of clicks and even seen one of her songs added to the season two soundtrack of Netflix's Dear White People
, alongside big names like Tyler the Creator and Mayer Hawthorne. Produced by Namesake, Pinkcaravan! dives deep into innocence lost and coming to terms with getting older. Rhymes feel like they’re recited from a personal diary rather than sung — nonchalantly, almost effortlessly, as though mumbled in a group conversation you’re not meant to hear. But as you dig into those murmured lyrics, you'll catch yourself leaning in closer with the rest of the crowd.
Recommended If You Like:
Missy Elliot, Noname, Childish Gambino, M.I.A.
