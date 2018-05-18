Share
Friday, May 18, 2018

Grace Basement Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Kevin Buckley is a musical man about town. Every Monday night, he and Ian Walsh are found at McGurk's, playing traditional Irish tunes under the moniker Keepin' it Reel. At other times, the multi-instrumentalist can be found in local clubs and record stores kicking out the rock-folk jams as Grace Basement. Working with a core group of talented collaborators — guitarist Marc Schneider, bassist Greg Lamb and drummer Jill Aboussie — Buckley sounds confident and focused on the band's fourth full-length, Mississippi Nights. Lush songwriting and airtight arrangements abound, no matter what the approach: midtempo, soul-twang inflected ballads ("Standing On A Corner"), stomping rock & roll (the saxophone-driven storm "Rising Sun," laissez-faire "Midnight Bell") and piano- and fiddle-driven Britrock (the swinging, Oasis-esque "Summertime Is Coming"). In fact, Mississippi Nights might be Grace Basement's best release yet — it's a record for all moods and seasons.

Recommended If You Like: The Waterboys, '80s XTC, pre-Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Wilco

Official: http://www.gracebasement.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kevinbuckleymusic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gracebasement/
Bandcamp: https://gracebasement.bandcamp.com/

