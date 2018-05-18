Grace Basement Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Kevin Buckley is a musical man about town. Every Monday night, he and Ian Walsh are found at McGurk's, playing traditional Irish tunes under the moniker Keepin' it Reel. At other times, the multi-instrumentalist can be found in local clubs and record stores kicking out the rock-folk jams as Grace Basement. Working with a core group of talented collaborators — guitarist Marc Schneider, bassist Greg Lamb and drummer Jill Aboussie — Buckley sounds confident and focused on the band's fourth full-length, Mississippi Nights
. Lush songwriting and airtight arrangements abound, no matter what the approach: midtempo, soul-twang inflected ballads ("Standing On A Corner"), stomping rock & roll (the saxophone-driven storm "Rising Sun," laissez-faire "Midnight Bell") and piano- and fiddle-driven Britrock (the swinging, Oasis-esque "Summertime Is Coming"). In fact, Mississippi Nights
might be Grace Basement's best release yet — it's a record for all moods and seasons.
Recommended If You Like:
The Waterboys, '80s XTC, pre-Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Wilco
Official: http://www.gracebasement.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kevinbuckleymusic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gracebasement/
Bandcamp: https://gracebasement.bandcamp.com/