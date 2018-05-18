Grace Basement Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Kevin Buckley is a musical man about town. Every Monday night, he and Ian Walsh are found at McGurk's, playing traditional Irish tunes under the moniker Keepin' it Reel. At other times, the multi-instrumentalist can be found in local clubs and record stores kicking out the rock-folk jams as Grace Basement. Working with a core group of talented collaborators — guitarist Marc Schneider, bassist Greg Lamb and drummer Jill Aboussie — Buckley sounds confident and focused on the band's fourth full-length,. Lush songwriting and airtight arrangements abound, no matter what the approach: midtempo, soul-twang inflected ballads ("Standing On A Corner"), stomping rock & roll (the saxophone-driven storm "Rising Sun," laissez-faire "Midnight Bell") and piano- and fiddle-driven Britrock (the swinging, Oasis-esque "Summertime Is Coming"). In fact,might be Grace Basement's best release yet — it's a record for all moods and seasons.The Waterboys, '80s XTC, pre-Wilco