Friday, May 18, 2018

The Knuckles Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
  • VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Separately, Rockwell Knuckles and Aloha Misho are two shining lights within the St. Louis music community. Together, as the Knuckles, the artists are even more formidable, as the partnership magnifies their ambitious creative aspirations. That's evident from the duo's music — a shapeshifting amalgamation of slinky hip-hop, kaleidoscopic rap and soaring R&B — and versatile range. The low-key "Everybody Talking," which features producer/rapper Laudie, boasts an unstoppable hook and midnight-dark beats, while the piano-sprinkled "So Much To Say" finds Misho showing off her striking, soulful voice. Then there's the Trifeckta-produced "Party To Party": With its dystopian electronic accents and bold lyrics ("We wasn't invited/So we crashed it instead/We don't speak your language/But we're doing our best"), the song doubles as the group's manifesto. In other words, the Knuckles' art is so compelling and unique, it demands attention and a seat at the table.

Recommended If You Like: SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Andre 3000

Official: http://theknuckles.net/home/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/theknucklesband
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theknucklesband/

