Blvck Spvde Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

On this year’s full-length release, the rapper and producer formerly known as Veto Lamar Money and Black Spade (he has stylized out the “a’s”) takes his jazz and soul and downtempo influences to wholly unexpected and thrilling places. He’s singing now, with a confident and subtle baritone, and exploring melodies straight out of Stevie Wonder, and lush arrangements that sound as sexually healing as Marvin Gaye. He hasn’t turned his back on hip-hop, not hardly, as his samples are delightfully obscure and his beats still deftly deconstructed. Though billed as a teaser for a full vocal-oriented workout to be titled, the quasi-mixtape ofis more than a sketchpad. It’s a fresh and exciting chapter for one of this city’s most celebrated musicians.Stevie Wonder (circa), Prince (circa), J Dilla, Common