Kid Scientist Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

VIA THE ARTIST

It’s no wonder that Kid Scientist mastermind and frontman Joe Taylor became ERA Theatre’s musical director. With florid lyrics and flamboyant performances, Taylor’s music is ripe for a theatrical production. Or rather production, because 2017 EPmight need separate musicals for each of its songs that almost inhabit their own respective genres. The band’s range encompasses a dark cabaret rocker, a tense tango, a lightly trotting country ditty, a string-assisted piano ballad and much more. Numerous guest musicians give the EP a richly layered sound, but the core lineup of drummer Dave Moore, keyboardists Taylor and Audrey Morris, and interim bassist Brian McClelland more than fill up a room with a warm but punchy attack. This chemistry keeps Kid Scientist’s sound cohesive across its many styles and allows Taylor to be the dashing star both in front of and behind the curtain.The Decemberists, Ben Folds, The Dresden Dolls