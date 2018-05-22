Glued Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Glued is good at keeping everything together. Each guitar line seems more off-kilter than the last, each bass line moving independently at its own rhythm — but then everything snaps back in a series of head-nodding hooks and life-changing choruses. The quartet has its roots in '90s-era indie rock and Chicago-style shoegaze, creating a south city soundscape all its own. Dueling guitar riffs rev the band's engines before Sheri Webster’s vocals cut through above the clash and din of her powerhouse drumming, offering a wobbly pop-scape of dreamy melodies that endures long after the song ends. Hot off the release of the brand new, four-song EPavailable as a cassette with digital download, the band reaches into deep pockets of under-the-radar rock and shoegazes its way back to the stars above.The Pixies, Autolux, Wye Oak, Cheatahs, DIIV