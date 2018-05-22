Glued Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Glued is good at keeping everything together. Each guitar line seems more off-kilter than the last, each bass line moving independently at its own rhythm — but then everything snaps back in a series of head-nodding hooks and life-changing choruses. The quartet has its roots in '90s-era indie rock and Chicago-style shoegaze, creating a south city soundscape all its own. Dueling guitar riffs rev the band's engines before Sheri Webster’s vocals cut through above the clash and din of her powerhouse drumming, offering a wobbly pop-scape of dreamy melodies that endures long after the song ends. Hot off the release of the brand new, four-song EP Insides,
available as a cassette with digital download, the band reaches into deep pockets of under-the-radar rock and shoegazes its way back to the stars above.
Recommended If You Like:
The Pixies, Autolux, Wye Oak, Cheatahs, DIIV
Bandcamp: https://glued.bandcamp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gluedband