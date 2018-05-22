Tef Poe Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

“I’m obligated to tell the truth,” spits Tef Poe at the start of the killer track “Blackballed” from the recent EP. That truth is first and foremost of and for his streets, those who live and die there and refuse to temper the rage about it all. If you don’t know those streets you can’t really understand Poe’s music: hard as cold black steel and as dense and mean and tight as trap music ever gets. In his self-fashioning, from his rhymes to his artwork, Poe gives no fucks about liberal hopes. Food stamps, gun control, Hillary Clinton, Obama, the black church: all lies to Poe and his crew. And a few weeks ago he laid out a message for Kanye and his MAGA hat: “What the fuck, my n*gga? You using your powers for wrong…We love you, come back home.” In his words and music, St. Louis’ scene has never known a more honest or insatiable rapper, and with his recent signing to Tommy Boy Records, the rest of the world will soon know too.Kanye West (pre-Trump), Run the Jewels, Young Jeezy, Public Enemy