Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Mvstermind Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST
  • VIA THE ARTIST
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

His moniker might sound like hyperbole, but with every passing month Mvstermind becomes a more fitting name for rapper and producer Muhammad Austin. With a bare-bones studio setup in the basement of his parents' Spanish Lake home, Austin has managed to become recognizable on a national level thanks largely to a cleverness that seeps its way into nearly every aspect of his work, from his lyricism and production to his branding, all the way to novel marketing ideas like tiered ticketing for his local performances. The sharp wit of Mvstermind's lyrics is matched by his distinctive production style, which touches on the dream-pop of Little Dragon and the vaporwave sounds of Vektroid. While most artists default to one or the other, Mvstermind is one of a select few who have discovered how to work hard and smart.

Recommended If You Like: J. Cole, Goldlink, Anderson .Paak, Saba, Kendrick Lamar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mvstermind/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mvstermind
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mvstermind
Official: http://www.mvstermind.com/

Music Blog

