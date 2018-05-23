Mvstermind Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST

His moniker might sound like hyperbole, but with every passing month Mvstermind becomes a more fitting name for rapper and producer Muhammad Austin. With a bare-bones studio setup in the basement of his parents' Spanish Lake home, Austin has managed to become recognizable on a national level thanks largely to a cleverness that seeps its way into nearly every aspect of his work, from his lyricism and production to his branding, all the way to novel marketing ideas like tiered ticketing for his local performances. The sharp wit of Mvstermind's lyrics is matched by his distinctive production style, which touches on the dream-pop of Little Dragon and the vaporwave sounds of Vektroid. While most artists default to one or the other, Mvstermind is one of a select few who have discovered how to work hard and smart.J. Cole, Goldlink, Anderson .Paak, Saba, Kendrick Lamar