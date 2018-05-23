Newly Announced: K. Michelle, Bob Seger, Helmet, Gallagher, Drunks With Guns and More

PRESS PHOTO

Shaggy and Sting will perform at the Pageant on Monday, October 1.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Ar'mon & Trey: Sat., July 14, 3 p.m., $18.50-$103.50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Bent Knee: W/ Gatherers, Family Medicine, ISH, Distant Eyes, Sun., July 8, 7 p.m., $12-$14. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Bloodstone: Sun., June 10, 6 p.m., $62.50-$375. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Bob Log III: Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band: Fri., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., TBA. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.BoDeans: Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Boomtown United LP Release Party: W/ Mathias and the Pirates, Guns of Bridgeton, Brick City Sound System, Sat., June 23, 7 p.m., $9-$12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.David Bromberg: Fri., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Dr. Zhivegas performing the music of Purple Rain: Fri., July 13, 9 p.m., $20-$60. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Drunks With Guns: W/ The Hoaries, Trauma Harness, Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Eilen Jewell: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ezra Furman: Sat., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Gallagher: Mon., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $35-$45. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Helmet: Thu., June 28, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Hitsville USA: A Tribute to Motown: W/ Roland Johnson, Kim Massie, Eugene Johnson, Marty Abdullah, Miss Molly Simms, Sean Kimble, Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Jackal Fest Pre Party: Thu., June 21, 9 p.m., $5. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Joe Rogan: Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $36.50-$72. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.K. Michelle: Tue., July 3, 9 p.m., $45-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lydia: W/ Jared & The Mill, Cherry Pools, Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Mark Farina: W/ DJ Alexis Tucci, John Cobb, Dan Strickland, Fri., July 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Matthew Perryman Jones: W/ Molly Parden, Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Murder By Death: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Nite Owl: A Tribute to Hip-Hop: Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $10. The Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-935-7003.Poolside: Mon., June 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Red Fang: W/ Big Business, Dead Now, Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Roger Hodgson: Mon., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $59.50-$79.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Shawn Mendes: Sun., June 30, 7 p.m., TBA. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Shinyribs: W/ the Cordovas, Sun., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$29. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Split Lip Rayfield: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Sting, Shaggy: Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $104-$164. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Susto: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.TWRP: Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.