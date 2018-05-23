T-Dubb-O Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

St. Louis rapper T-Dubb-O (born Antoine White), has never been one to rest on his laurels, a fact that becomes more and more obvious as his list of accomplishments stacks up higher and higher. He's done official performances at AC3 and SXSW; he's been featured on MSNBC, TeleSUR English, BET and BET France; he's been covered byand; he spoke at Drug Policy Reform Conference and had multiple meetings with Barack Obama during his presidency. But that recognition hasn't softened White's resolve to strive toward the next goal. On his most recent release, December'shis battle rap roots shine through in his aggressive delivery and in the immediate and visceral quality of his lyrics. Pop/trap tracks a la the Weeknd balance the heaviness of White's lyricism though, making his songs, though unrelentingly heavy, surprisingly easy to listen to.Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, SOB X RBE, The Weeknd