Wednesday, May 23, 2018

T-Dubb-O Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 6:37 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

St. Louis rapper T-Dubb-O (born Antoine White), has never been one to rest on his laurels, a fact that becomes more and more obvious as his list of accomplishments stacks up higher and higher. He's done official performances at AC3 and SXSW; he's been featured on MSNBC, TeleSUR English, BET and BET France; he's been covered by Hip Hop Weekly, Ebony, XXL and Rolling Stone; he spoke at Drug Policy Reform Conference and had multiple meetings with Barack Obama during his presidency. But that recognition hasn't softened White's resolve to strive toward the next goal. On his most recent release, December's Money, Pleasure, & Pain, his battle rap roots shine through in his aggressive delivery and in the immediate and visceral quality of his lyrics. Pop/trap tracks a la the Weeknd balance the heaviness of White's lyricism though, making his songs, though unrelentingly heavy, surprisingly easy to listen to.

Recommended If You Like: Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, SOB X RBE, The Weeknd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TDubbO//
Twitter: https://twitter.com/t_dubb_o
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/tdubb-mobstarmaniac-o
Official: http://t-dubb-o.com/

Music Blog

