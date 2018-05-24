Bunnygrunt Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
The cover of My First Bells
, a compilation of Bunnygrunt’s first few seven-inch recordings that was released this year, features a young Matt Harnish and Karen Ried onstage during their first out-of-town gig. A lot has changed since then; the band’s then-signature twee-pop leanings hardened into something a little scuzzier, and Ried’s move from drums to bass led to a somewhat fluid line-up. But as the band celebrated its 25th year in 2018 (with an ad-hoc festival that stretched over several nights), the anniversary shows were a good reminder of what has remained central in Bunnygrunt’s longer-than-expected tenure: a musical partnership between two like-minded pop weirdos that continues to yield sweet, tangy fruit.
Recommended If You Like:
Bunnygrunt singles, Bunnygrunt albums, Bunnygrunt shows
Official: http://www.bunnygrunt.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealbunnygrunt/