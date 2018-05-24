Bunnygrunt Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

THEO WELLING

The cover of, a compilation of Bunnygrunt's first few seven-inch recordings that was released this year, features a young Matt Harnish and Karen Ried onstage during their first out-of-town gig. A lot has changed since then; the band's then-signature twee-pop leanings hardened into something a little scuzzier, and Ried's move from drums to bass led to a somewhat fluid line-up. But as the band celebrated its 25th year in 2018 (with an ad-hoc festival that stretched over several nights), the anniversary shows were a good reminder of what has remained central in Bunnygrunt's longer-than-expected tenure: a musical partnership between two like-minded pop weirdos that continues to yield sweet, tangy fruit.