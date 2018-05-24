Mom Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
On “Revenge is Ours,” the second track from Mom’s new self-titled album, the singer Piper Williamson yelps, “Innocence doesn’t matter/be true, be you.” That kind of assertive individuality is what the band is banking on, with break-neck drumming, wildly corrosive guitars and riot grrrl vocals that will curl your lip and get you swingin’. Even though punk is well-ensconced in it’s own trappings, the genre bends wildly to the will of those who push its limits, and Mom is the band of late that’s going on the offensive — a DIY lesson in how to rock and not give a fuck. The band excels in bubblegum, gutter-punk that’s flashy, quick and timeless, and is an equally perfect soundtrack for last-minute protests or pool parties in deep south city. Sure to bring out your inner activist or make you want to start a safety pin collection.
Recommended If You Like:
Sleater-Kinney, Erase Errata, The Julie Ruin, Skin Tags
Bandcamp: https://momstl.bandcamp.com/album/mom