Thursday, May 24, 2018

Mom Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

On “Revenge is Ours,” the second track from Mom’s new self-titled album, the singer Piper Williamson yelps, “Innocence doesn’t matter/be true, be you.” That kind of assertive individuality is what the band is banking on, with break-neck drumming, wildly corrosive guitars and riot grrrl vocals that will curl your lip and get you swingin’. Even though punk is well-ensconced in it’s own trappings, the genre bends wildly to the will of those who push its limits, and Mom is the band of late that’s going on the offensive — a DIY lesson in how to rock and not give a fuck. The band excels in bubblegum, gutter-punk that’s flashy, quick and timeless, and is an equally perfect soundtrack for last-minute protests or pool parties in deep south city. Sure to bring out your inner activist or make you want to start a safety pin collection.

Recommended If You Like: Sleater-Kinney, Erase Errata, The Julie Ruin, Skin Tags

Bandcamp: https://momstl.bandcamp.com/album/mom

