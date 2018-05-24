Mom Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge AUSTIN ROBERTS

On “Revenge is Ours,” the second track from Mom’s new self-titled album, the singer Piper Williamson yelps, “Innocence doesn’t matter/be true, be you.” That kind of assertive individuality is what the band is banking on, with break-neck drumming, wildly corrosive guitars and riot grrrl vocals that will curl your lip and get you swingin’. Even though punk is well-ensconced in it’s own trappings, the genre bends wildly to the will of those who push its limits, and Mom is the band of late that’s going on the offensive — a DIY lesson in how to rock and not give a fuck. The band excels in bubblegum, gutter-punk that’s flashy, quick and timeless, and is an equally perfect soundtrack for last-minute protests or pool parties in deep south city. Sure to bring out your inner activist or make you want to start a safety pin collection.Sleater-Kinney, Erase Errata, The Julie Ruin, Skin Tags