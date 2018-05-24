Share
Friday, May 25, 2018

The BonBon Plot Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 6:48 AM

VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
  • VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Playing gently is usually more difficult than playing loudly; any novice behind a drum kit quickly learns that volume is easy but nuance takes talent. And while the craft behind the BonBon Plot’s cover sets speaks to some well-honed jazz chops and an intuitive understanding of Brazilian rhythms, the trio’s music is breezy, weightless and soothes like a balm. Guitarist Will Buchanan has plenty of gypsy jazz licks at his disposal, and upright bassist Janet Buchanan keeps a lithe low-end while singing a variety of American jazz standards, bossa nova crossover hits and French pop classics. You’re likely to find the BonBon Plot at receptions, private parties and corner cafes, but the trio makes such pleasant background music that you’ll want to pull up a seat (or find a dance partner) and pay attention.

Recommended If You Like: Astrid Gilberto, Django Reinhardt, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66, a mimosa-heavy brunch

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebonbonplot/
Official: https://www.thebonbonplot.com/

