The BonBon Plot Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

Playing gently is usually more difficult than playing loudly; any novice behind a drum kit quickly learns that volume is easy but nuance takes talent. And while the craft behind the BonBon Plot’s cover sets speaks to some well-honed jazz chops and an intuitive understanding of Brazilian rhythms, the trio’s music is breezy, weightless and soothes like a balm. Guitarist Will Buchanan has plenty of gypsy jazz licks at his disposal, and upright bassist Janet Buchanan keeps a lithe low-end while singing a variety of American jazz standards, bossa nova crossover hits and French pop classics. You’re likely to find the BonBon Plot at receptions, private parties and corner cafes, but the trio makes such pleasant background music that you’ll want to pull up a seat (or find a dance partner) and pay attention.Astrid Gilberto, Django Reinhardt, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66, a mimosa-heavy brunch