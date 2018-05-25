Bloom Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge JESSICA PAGE

It's a point of fact that Kalyn McNeil has one of the most arresting voices in town. As Bloom, McNeil makes slow-drip R&B that manages to showcase every facet of her range, from cavernous to ear-piercing. Her 2017 release,, was made with the help of former St. Louis resident Dylan Brady, and his production can skew both atmospheric and apocalyptic. But on "Purple Flowers," a stand-alone single from late last year, Bloom proved that she needs little more than her own multi-layered voice and some ambient reverb to craft a stunning track. It was accompanied by an immersive and sensual video, amplifying the song's mix of sexuality and spirituality with a healthy dose of self-love and body-image positivity.