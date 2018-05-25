Share
Friday, May 25, 2018

Bloom Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 6:04 AM

click to enlarge JESSICA PAGE
  • JESSICA PAGE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

It’s a point of fact that Kalyn McNeil has one of the most arresting voices in town. As Bloom, McNeil makes slow-drip R&B that manages to showcase every facet of her range, from cavernous to ear-piercing. Her 2017 release, SIN[SES], was made with the help of former St. Louis resident Dylan Brady, and his production can skew both atmospheric and apocalyptic. But on “Purple Flowers,” a stand-alone single from late last year, Bloom proved that she needs little more than her own multi-layered voice and some ambient reverb to craft a stunning track. It was accompanied by an immersive and sensual video, amplifying the song’s mix of sexuality and spirituality with a healthy dose of self-love and body-image positivity.

Recommended If You Like: Rhye, Abra, Frank Ocean

Official: https://www.thebloomexperience.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ExperienceBloom/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/thebloomexperience

Jump to comments
